Michael Hayes CAMDEN A heartbroken family is left to grieve the passing of Michael Hayes, 62, of Camden, S.C., formerly of Garden City, S.C. He passed away unexpectedly on March 13, 2019 after a brief illness and will be dearly missed. Born in Fairbanks, Alaska, Mike was the son of the late John H. Hayes and Violet V. Jordan Hayes. Mike was a devoted father to Ryan; loving brother to John, Jordan and Chris; adoring Uncle Mike to Katherine, Kimberly, Stephen, Will, Lauren, Ethan and Anna, and a generous friend to many who knew him. Along with his parents, Mike was predeceased by his twin brother, Mitchell Hayes. Mike was a good man, flawed yes, but with a kind and generous soul. He was lovingly known as "Mr. Mike" by many throughout his years at Garden City and Myrtle Beach. His personal motto was "I will help anyone I can 'til the day I die." Per his instructions, there will be no formal funeral service. Friends and family are encouraged to honor Mike's memory in ways they know brought him happiness - togetherness, food (especially seafood), sand, surf and music. The family will have a private service at a later date. Sign the online register at

