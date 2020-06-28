Michael "Todd" Hewitt WEST COLUMBIA - Michael "Todd" Hewitt, loving husband, father, son and brother went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 25, 2020 after an extended battle with ALS (Commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease). Todd was born November 26, 1971 to Bishop and Janice Hewitt. He attended Midlands Technical College and went on to a career in IT. He married Robyn (Weston) Hewitt on March 15, 1997 and was a devoted husband and father. His greatest joy was being a part of Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, and watching Band competitions and cross country and track meets with his sons. Todd was an avid Gamecock fan and was known for his good naturedness and wit. He was a member of Springdale Baptist Church and enjoyed many friendships there. His faith in Christ was constant throughout his life and even more throughout his illness Todd is survived by his wife, Robyn Weston Hewitt; sons, Blair and Jacob; parents, Bishop and Janice Hewitt; brother, Brian Hewitt; parents in law, Jerry and MaryBell Weston; sister-in-law, Carrie Williams and brother-in-law, Ronnie (Tiffany) Weston and nieces. A private graveside service will be held Sunday at Celestial Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life service will be held at Springdale Baptist Church Sunday June 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Tommy McGill. The family will receive friends after the service in the church. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Springdale Baptist Church, 357 Wattling Rd. West Columbia, SC 29170. The family wishes to think Heart of Hospice including Kim, Linda, Carlotte, Latayvia, Miesha and LeMeka for their kind care during this difficult time. The service will be live streamed and you can sign the online guest book by visiting www.moseleyfuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 28, 2020.