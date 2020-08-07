Michael Jacob Strong COLUMBIA - Michael Jacob Strong, 83, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Born October 28, 1936 in Rhinebeck, NY, he was the son of the late Jacob H. Strong, Jr. and Shirley H. Smith. Mr. Strong was predeceased by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Cahill Strong and is survived by their four children, Gregory Strong (Lisa), Martin Strong, Mary Gonzalez (Ruben) and Peter Strong; and his brother, Jeffrey Strong (Patricia). A funeral service will be held 11 o'clock, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with visitation at 10 o'clock. The family would like to thank Sedgewood Manor Nursing Home and Crescent Hospice Services for their love and care. For the full obituary, please visit www.dunbarfunerals.com
.