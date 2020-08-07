1/1
Michael Jacob Strong
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Jacob Strong COLUMBIA - Michael Jacob Strong, 83, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Born October 28, 1936 in Rhinebeck, NY, he was the son of the late Jacob H. Strong, Jr. and Shirley H. Smith. Mr. Strong was predeceased by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Cahill Strong and is survived by their four children, Gregory Strong (Lisa), Martin Strong, Mary Gonzalez (Ruben) and Peter Strong; and his brother, Jeffrey Strong (Patricia). A funeral service will be held 11 o'clock, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with visitation at 10 o'clock. The family would like to thank Sedgewood Manor Nursing Home and Crescent Hospice Services for their love and care. For the full obituary, please visit www.dunbarfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 AM
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved