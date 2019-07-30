Michael Wayne Jones LEESVILLE - Memorial service for Michael Wayne Jones, 55, will be held 6:00 pm Wednesday July 31, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Richland Springs Baptist Church, 1895 Duncan Road Ward, SC 29166. Mr. Jones passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. Born in Saluda County, he was the son of the late Herbert "Hub" and Thelma Davis Jones. He was employed at Ridge Farmers Mutual and was a member of Richland Springs Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Anna Elizabeth Roof Jones. The family will be at the home of Lynne and Steve McCormick. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The State on July 30, 2019