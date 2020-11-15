Michael Kinsella

October 4, 1937 - November 7, 2020

Columbia, South Carolina - After a short battle with COVID-19, Michael Francis Kinsella (83) born October 4, 1937 in Bloomington, Illinois passed away on November 8, 2020 at NHC Healthcare, Lexington, SC. Michael was raised in Moorhead, MN and spent his early adult life in Fargo, ND. He was a talented athlete, a running back for both Shanley High School and North Dakota State University in Fargo. He still holds the Shanley High School track record in the 440 yard event.

After several years with IBM in Minneapolis, Michael moved to Columbia SC in where we started his own business. As president of Word Systems, Inc and with the help of computer technicians, he established himself as a successful small business owner. Mike loved golf and was an active member of Woodlands Country Club

His favorite hobby was flying his twin engine Baron airplane and socializing with his pilot buddies at Owens Field Airport. During his active flying years, he frequently flew children in medical need and their families to St Jude Hospitals as an Angel Flight pilot.

He was especially grateful for the warmth and love he received from his former wife, Betsy Dye Kinsella, and the entire Dye family in Columbia, SC.

He is survived by his siblings, Elinor Smith, Bellevue, WA; Anthony (Jean) Kinsella, Grand Junction, CO; Alice (Michael) Olson, Nosara, Costa Rica and Sun City West, AZ; and Rita (Cary) Kimmel, Fort Mill, SC and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Irene (Sleevar) Kinsella and two sisters, Patricia (Andrew) Svenkeson and Mary (David) Ziegenhagen.

Gifts in Mike's memory may be made to St Jude's Children Hospital, Memphis, TN.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store