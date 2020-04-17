Michael L. Jeffcoat CAYCE - Michael Lee Jeffcoat, 58, passed away, Monday, April 6, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private graveside was held at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia. Michael was a lifetime true and loyal Gamecock fan. His favorite saying was "win some, lose some." Michael was predeceased by his mother, Annie C. Jeffcoat and his father, Richard L. Jeffcoat. Surviving are his brother, Tim Jeffcoat (Mary). Online register at Barr-Price.com 803-532-4411
Published in The State on Apr. 17, 2020