Michael Lewis

Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC
29072
(803)-359-6118
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
Michael B. Lewis LEXINGTON Funeral services for Michael B. Lewis, 76, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends after the service in the chapel, with inurnment to follow in the mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Legion Post #7, 211 American Legion Drive, Lexington, SC 29072. Mr. Lewis is survived by his wife, six children, and twelve grandchildren. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on June 23, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet Vietnam War
