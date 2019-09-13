Michael Lewis Block COLUMBIA - On Thursday, September 5, 2019, Michael Lewis Block, husband of Alexis Beckles Block, departed this life at Prisma Health Richland. Born on March 27, 1956 at Fort Riley, Kansas, he was a son of Daisy Aszalea DeLaine Block and the late Clarence Block. A service celebrating his life will take place on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11:00am from the Francis Burns United Methodist Church, 5616 Farrow Rd., Columbia, SC, where the pastor, the Rev. Geneva Stafford, will preside. The Rev. Richard Humphries, Associate Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Columbia, will bring words of encouragement. The service of committal will follow in the family plot located in the Historic Liberty Hill AME Church Cemetery, Summerton, SC. Public viewing will take place on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 4:00-7:00pm at Palmer Memorial Chapel, 1200 Fontaine Place., Columbia, SC. The family is receiving relatives and friends from 4:00pm-8:00pm at the residence, 2809 Kershaw St., Columbia, SC. Fleming & DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel is in charge of these services. Online condolences for the DeLaine and Block families may be sent to www.flemingdelaine.com or [email protected]
Published in The State on Sept. 13, 2019