Michael McConnell ELGIN A memorial service for Michael Bryan McConnell, 61, will be held Thursday at 6:00 p.m.at Powers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ASPCA. Mr. McConnell passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. Born on October 30, 1958 in Bethesda, MD, he was a son of William Bryan McConnell and the late Louise Estep Bowling McConnell. Mr. McConnell served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Flat Creek Church of the Brethren in KY and enjoyed Harley Davidsons, muscle cars, and spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving are his son, Michael G. McConnell (Katie); daughter, Emily L. McConnell (Jessie McGee); father, William Bryan McConnell (Jessie); brother, Donald Wayne McConnell (Barbara); sister, Lesa Gilbert (John W.); and grandchildren, Dylan Kenneth McConnell, Michael Aiden McConnell, Dalton Wade McGee, and Ava Louise McGee. The family extends a special thanks to the WJB Dorn VA Hospital and Warriors Walk Hospice. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Jan. 22, 2020