Michael McFarland
1947 - 2020
Michael S. McFarland COLUMBIA- Michael S. McFarland, 72, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Graveside service will be private in Elmwood Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Born in Lexington, SC on October 15, 1947, he was a son of the late James B. McFarland, Sr. and Helen S. McFarland. Michael was a 1965 graduate of Olympia High School and was a manager and designer at Rosewood Florist for many years. He was past president of the SC Florist Association, SC Teleflora Unit and the Midlands Florist Association. Michael was also a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church. Surviving are his son, Andrew P. McFarland; daughter, Kelly M. Wooten (Jered); granddaughters, Candace, Sydnee, Riley, and Sadie; grandson, Alexander; sister, Susan Mueller; sisters-in-law, Connie McFarland and Faye Kunkle (Don); and brother-in-law, Wyman Watts. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his bride, Sadie Watts McFarland; his brothers, James B. McFarland, Earl Mueller and Dwight Hayes; and sister, Melanie Hayes. Memorials may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1127 Olympia Avenue, Columbia, SC 29201; or, support a local florist by sending an arrangement to someone you love. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

Published in The State on May 11, 2020.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
