Michael S. McFarland COLUMBIA- Michael S. McFarland, 72, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Graveside service will be private in Elmwood Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Born in Lexington, SC on October 15, 1947, he was a son of the late James B. McFarland, Sr. and Helen S. McFarland. Michael was a 1965 graduate of Olympia High School and was a manager and designer at Rosewood Florist for many years. He was past president of the SC Florist Association, SC Teleflora Unit and the Midlands Florist Association. Michael was also a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church. Surviving are his son, Andrew P. McFarland; daughter, Kelly M. Wooten (Jered); granddaughters, Candace, Sydnee, Riley, and Sadie; grandson, Alexander; sister, Susan Mueller; sisters-in-law, Connie McFarland and Faye Kunkle (Don); and brother-in-law, Wyman Watts. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his bride, Sadie Watts McFarland; his brothers, James B. McFarland, Earl Mueller and Dwight Hayes; and sister, Melanie Hayes. Memorials may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1127 Olympia Avenue, Columbia, SC 29201; or, support a local florist by sending an arrangement to someone you love. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 11, 2020.