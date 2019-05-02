Michael Neese

Service Information
Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service
914 Meeting St.
West Columbia, SC
29169
(803)-794-1743
Obituary
Michael Ray Neese (SQUEAKY) LEXINGTON - Michael Ray Neese (SQUEAKY), 64, passed away on April 28 2019. He was born September 21,1955 to the late Harry L. Neese, Sr. and Joann Neese. Mr. Neese is survived by his Ashley Wages (Preston Sr.) grandsons Preston Wages, Jr. AND Melvin Wages; sister, Debra Neese Woodbrey; brother, Tony Lee Neese (Della); uncle, Perry W. Neese (Georgell) and aunt, Brenda Neese (BILLY DECEASED), former spouse Tammy Neese, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Azilee Neese Antley. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Thursday May 2, 2019 at Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service and a visitation will be held at 10:00 am prior to the service at the funeral home. Please sign the online guestbook at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The State on May 2, 2019
