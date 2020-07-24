Michael Price

Michael A. Price GILBERT - Michael (Mike) Alan Price joined our Heavenly Father on July 22, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was the son of Grover Donald Price (deceased) and Helen Price. He is survived by his sister, Debbie Sease (Dwight), his brother Dale Price (Debra), two children, Danielle Price and Matthew Kovak, grandson, Decklan Price, his best friend and wife, Gabrielle Linares-Price, his four legged friends, Simon and Junior. Mike retired from Allied Signal and was the owner of Deckcetera Construction Company. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and/or to Pawmetto Lifeline Shelter. A memorial service will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 3:00pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church located at 246 St. Paul Church Road in Gilbert, South Carolina 29054. For the full obituary please go to Barr-Price.com
