Michael S. Smith COLUMBIA - Mike Smith enjoyed the outdoors. In fact, there were few things he liked better than a nice seasonal breeze mixed with a little sun. On any given day you might find him sailing the Atlantic, or fishing along the coast, playing a round of golf, clay shooting, or riding his Harley down an open road. His big smile, wicked wit, easy laugh, kind heart, and hilarious stories will forever be a part of the lives of his family, friends and former colleagues. "Smitty," one friend said, "will always be with us. He is bigger than life." Michael Steven Smith, 65, was born to the late Lois Elaine Swartz Smith and the late Wesley Raymond Smith. He was predeceased by brother Ray Smith. Mike is survived by his great love Beverly Smith and two childrenMatthew Smith and wife Gillian, currently residing in Atlanta, GA, and Leigh Taylor of Columbia, SC. Mike cherished the time he spent with the entire family whether that was relaxing during the holidays, going on family vacations, playing a round of the game he taught Matt, or boating on the lake while fishing with Leigh. Mike is also survived by his mother-in-law Faye P. Cromer as well as his sister and brother-in-law Jan and Jeff Estridge. Mike also leaves behind a great band of cherished friendssome with ties of more than fifty years. For all, Mike is irreplaceable. Mike attended Keenan High School and the University of South Carolina. He had a full and rich professional life in state service, retiring in 2009 from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. His retirement, however, was short-lived as he then provided post retirement service to the SC Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation and the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control. Mike, also known as "Smitty," brought laughter and joy to everyone who knew him. He and Beverly were an incredible duo who complimented each other in every possible way. (Well, almost. It is true that one was a USC Gamecock and the other a Clemson Tiger.) They were devoted to their children as well as their friends. Fall often brought the Mike and Beverly Oyster Shucking Party which was the stuff of legends. December featured a special movie night and, no surprises here, the movie was always the sameNational Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. On New Year's Eve Mike and Beverly had a standing dinner date with no less than 10 other couples. And whenever Smitty went fishing down in Louisiana he brought freshly caught red fish home to share with family and friends. With Smitty at the grill and Beverly stirring up the grits it was always a night to remember. Inclusive, enthusiastic, and kind, they made the world a merrier place. So many of Smitty's friends have communicated that in losing him, they have lost their best friend. This must be true as Mike had an extraordinary gift of making each person he met feel special. He will always be loved, always be missed, and always be a part of each of us. Rest well Mike. Due to these historic times - a celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to SQ Rescue, Inc, Chain Free Beaufort, or any charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 28, 2020.