Michael Charles Scoggins MCCONNELLS - Mr. Michael Charles Scoggins, 65, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 PM Friday, March 8, 2019, at Armenia United Methodist Church with Pastor Mike Burgess officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM Friday after the service at the home of Bryan and Barbara McDougald. Mr. Scoggins was born October 21, 1953 in Jacksonville, NC. He was a graduate of York High School Class of 1971, USC-Union in 1973 with an Associates of Science degree, York Technical College in 1980 with an Associates of Engineering Technology degree and Winthrop University in 2002 with a Bachelor of Arts, History & English degree. He was Staff Historian for the Culture and Heritage Museum of York County and the Director of the CHMS Southern Revolutionary War Institute. He has written or co-written or contributed to 13 books on the history of York County, the Carolina Piedmont and the Southern Campaigns of the American Revolution. Michael was a self-taught lover of music and an accomplished guitarist. He was a member of Armenia United Methodist Church where he was very active. Michael is survived by his mother, Nancy Brakefield Scoggins; two sisters, Margaret Lynn Scoggins of Rock Hill, SC and Barbara Scoggins McDougald (Bryan) of McConnells, SC; and he was adored by four nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Glenn Scoggins, Jr.; two brothers, John Robert Scoggins and Timothy Brakefield Scoggins; and a nephew, John Tyler Scoggins. Memorials may be made to Armenia UMC, 2840 Armenia Rd., Chester, SC 29706. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com