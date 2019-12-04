Michael Shane Eckman LEXINGTON Services for Michael Shane Eckman, 64, will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium Historic Batesburg-Leesville Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Mr. Eckman passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. Born in Plymouth, IN, he was the son of Raymond Eckman and the late Linda Logan Eckman Cabanaw. Shane planted roots locally in Gilbert, SC after a brief vacation following high school graduation to the beaches of South Carolina. He met and fell in love with his best friend of 42 years, Diane. They began building a family of their own and building is what Shane did best. Shane was a carpenter by habit, but it quickly turned into his calling. There wasn't a thing he couldn't or wouldn't build. From materialing out buildings to setting poles, he did it all. He even had a Ph.D in Post Hole Digging. Shane was the type of man who never met a stranger and would give you the shirt off his back. He could make you smile with his "Shane'isms.'" Even in his death, he was a giving man by being an organ donor. He was able to help 46 people! The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Lexington Medical Center for the wonderful care they provided. And to all the family and friends for the outpouring of support, love and prayers you all have shown. God Speed. Survivors include his wife, Melissa "Diane" Shealy Eckman, daughters, Shanna Shealy (Curtis), and Brittney Corder (Jason), brothers, Aaron Eckman, Kirk Eckman and Brian Eckman; sister Sonjia Eckman and three grandchildren, Rocky, Jazmyn and Austin. Online register at Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The State on Dec. 4, 2019