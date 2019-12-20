Michael "Ryan" Sharpe COLUMBIA - Michael "Ryan" Sharpe, 46 passed away on November 25, 2019 in Columbia, SC. He was born July 24, 1973 to Donald L. Sharpe and the late Jane A. Sharpe. He graduated from Chapin High School and attended Midlands Technical College. He was a small business owner in South Carolina and Georgia. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Beth" Richardson Sharpe, step children Caleb and Hannah Rhodus, father Donald L. Sharpe (Robin), sisters, Tammy C. Smith (Kerry) and Karen C. Joiner, brother H. Kyle Caulder of Georgia, nieces Jennifer Joiner and Casey Buczkowski (Brandon), nephews Kirk and Christian Smith, brother in law, Joey Joiner, his beloved fur babies, Luna, Bailey and Rocki, as well as many extended family and friends who will miss him dearly. The family would like to express deep appreciation to nurses Elena and Linda at Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge ICU as well as all the staff of the ICU and 4th floor medical-surgical unit for their outstanding care and compassion during his illness. Ryan's fun loving spirit, sense of humor and willingness to help a friend in need will long be remembered by all who knew and loved him. A private celebration of life will be held later in the month. Donations may be made to the in lieu of flowers.

