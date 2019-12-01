Michael "Mike" Julius Summer BATESBURG - Michael "Mike" Julius Summer, 74, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, December 2, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home Chapel with entombment in Christ the Good Shepherd Mausoleum in Ridge Crest Memorial Park with Masonic Chaplin Jim Doebler officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, other times at his home. Active pallbearers will be Michael Hartley, Bruce Shaw, Dale Leaphart, Andy Boland, Alton Cooper, and Ricky Lawson. Mr. Summer was born in Newberry, SC, son of the late David Magnus and Ruth Koon Summer. He was a member of the Batesburg-Leesville Masonic Lodge #138. Mr. Summer was a master barber for over 50 years at Mikes Family Hair Care where he was the owner and operator. Surviving are his wife, Betty McCord Summer; son, Michael Shane (Candy) Summer; stepson, Will Tiller (Kristy); stepdaughter, Tracy (Chris) McCoy; sister, Claris S. Moore; grandchildren, Adrienne Jonelle, Ashleigh Nicholle, and Michael Davaron Summer; Brittany (Eric) Baker; Kaitlyn and Nathan Tiller; Madeline and Samuel McCoy; and great granddaughter, Hattie Marie Baker. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Jonelle Leaphart Summer; son, David Aaron Summer; sister, Joyce Meore; and a brother, David Magnus Summer, Jr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the B-L Masonic Lodge #138. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
Published in The State on Dec. 1, 2019