Michael W. Pressley CHARLOTTE, NC Michael Warren Pressley, 60, passed peacefully on August 13, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. He was the son of the late Willie "Snake" Pressley and Willie Jean Faulkner Massey. Michael was born in Monroe, NC, and raised in the Farrow Terrace and Byrneswood neighborhoods of Columbia. "Big Mike" or "Prez" attended Columbia public schools and was a 1976 graduate of Eau Claire High School where he played on the basketball team. He studied at Howard University in Washington, DC, and also played on the Bison basketball team. He was a resident of Charlotte, NC, for the past 20 years. Mike was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by daughters Jeannine Brown Sow of Long Beach, CA, and Errin Pressley of Charlotte, NC. Other family members include his sisters Melanie Pressley-Jackson of East Orange, NJ, and Malissa Pressley-Coleman of Passaic, NJ; his aunts Gladys Morgan Bell of Blythewood, SC; Linda Best of Greensboro, NC; and Annie Yvonne (Brownie) Irvin of Monroe, NC; and uncles James Faulkner of New York City, NY, and Ulysses Pressley of Columbia, SC, as well as other relatives. A memorial service will be held today, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. at Francis Burns United Methodist Church, 5616 Farrow Road.

