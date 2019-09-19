Michele "Mickie" Mary Erdman Smeloff COLUMBIA - Michele Mary Erdman Smeloff, wife of the late Richard K. Smeloff, is now with our Lord Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Mrs. Smeloff was a passionate and dedicated first grade and kindergarten teacher in Richland County and Orangeburg schools for many years. She loved her students and was dedicated to educational excellence. She decorated her classrooms with creativity and love. She often purchased supplies for the children from her teacher's salary. Her commitment to the children leaves a positive legacy to many hundreds of children. She is a mother of 3 children: two sons, Richard and Roy Smeloff and a daughter Mary Smeloff and daughter-in-law, Jane Smeloff and five grandchildren, Leah, David, Jennifer, John, and Sarah. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St, Orangeburg, SC. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 19, 2019