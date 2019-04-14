Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michelle Motchos. View Sign

Michelle E. Motchos IRMO - Michelle E. Motchos, P.E. passed away on April 11, 2019 after a courageous battle. Raised in Pennsburg, PA, she graduated from Virginia Tech with both Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Civil Engineering with an emphasis on structural design. After college she moved to Irmo with her future husband and began her employment with Stevens & Wilkinson of SC. She spent her entire career at S&W, rising to the position of Director of Structural Engineering for the Columbia office. She worked on many notable projects including the Matthew J. Perry Federal Courthouse, the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, the Colonial Life Arena, the Darla Moore School of Business, the Holder building, renovations to the National Bean Market in Lake City, and the support system for the Chihuly chandelier in the atrium of the Columbia Museum of Art. She was active in supporting the engineering community and served in a number of positions with SCSPE, SEA, and ASCE throughout the years as well as supporting STEM programs to encourage young women's interest in technical fields such as the sciences and engineering. She is lovingly survived by her husband Steve Nanney of Irmo; mother Susan (Jeff) Delp of St. Petersburg, FL; father Raymond (Kate Smith-Motchos) Motchos of Santa Fe, NM; and her sister Nicole Motchos of Bethlehem, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to Pawmetto Lifeline at www.pawmettolifeline.org . Published in The State on Apr. 14, 2019

