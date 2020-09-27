Mickey Huffmond
September 24, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Services for Michael Sharon "Mickey" Huffmond, 78, will be conducted 3:00 p.m., Sunday at Batesburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic Batesburg-Leesville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Ms. Huffmond passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. Born in Norfolk, VA, she was a daughter of the late Jessie "Billy" W. and Juliet Guay Huffmond. She attended Radford College and went on to graduate from Columbia College. She spent her career in finance initially with C&S Bank, then on to the University of South Carolina, before retiring from Columbia College as the Assistant Registrar for Returning Students.
Surviving are her longtime housemate and friend of 57 years Anne Dickert.
Online register at Barr-Price.com
803-532-4411