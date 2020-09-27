1/
Mickey Huffmond
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mickey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mickey Huffmond
September 24, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Services for Michael Sharon "Mickey" Huffmond, 78, will be conducted 3:00 p.m., Sunday at Batesburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic Batesburg-Leesville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Ms. Huffmond passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. Born in Norfolk, VA, she was a daughter of the late Jessie "Billy" W. and Juliet Guay Huffmond. She attended Radford College and went on to graduate from Columbia College. She spent her career in finance initially with C&S Bank, then on to the University of South Carolina, before retiring from Columbia College as the Assistant Registrar for Returning Students.
Surviving are her longtime housemate and friend of 57 years Anne Dickert.
Online register at Barr-Price.com
803-532-4411


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Service
03:00 PM
Batesburg Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
256 Main Street
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070
(803) 532-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved