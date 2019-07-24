Mike Broadway CAMDEN - Mike Broadway died peacefully at his home on July 21, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Manning, SC, he was the son of the late Thomas W. and Deannie Berry Broadway. Mike graduated from Manning High School and the University of South Carolina. He retired from Blue Cross-Blue Shield in July 2018. He was a great husband and a great dad who loved his family. Mike loved fishing and hunting and was an avid Carolina football fan. Mike is survived by his wife, Alisha N. Broadway; daughter, Britt M. Broadway of Lexington; brothers, T. Wesley Broadway, Jr. of Cassatt and Andrew Broadway (Kimberly) of Simpsonville; sisters, Margaret B. Bowman and Julie Broadway (Mark Barwick), both of Sumter; sister-in-law, Bea A. Broadway; as well as a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by a brother, Rev. Dale Broadway of Cheraw. In accordance with Mike's wishes, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the , PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284, or to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the Broadway family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on July 24, 2019