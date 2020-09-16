1/
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe ANDERSON - Michael John Lowe, 77, of Anderson, SC and a former resident of Columbia, SC, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at his residence. Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late John Clayton Lowe and Catherine Burdette Lowe Hendricks. Mike was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He retired from Bank of America with 25 years service and later retired from Carolina First. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Anderson where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher in the Gillespie Class, and was involved in many other church ministries including Family Promise. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandra Owens Lowe; daughter, Leah Lane Lowe and husband, Vandy Vanderford V; granddaughter, Elora Lane Vanderford; sister, Patricia Lane Lowe Whitfield; and his fur baby, Arabella. A family graveside service will be held at Old Silver Brook Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621; Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 East Calhoun Street, Anderson, SC 29621; or the charity of choice. Sullivan-King Mortuary www.sullivanking.com

Published in The State on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
via Zoom
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
