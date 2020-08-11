1/1
Mildred Anne Franck Oseng
Mildred Anne Franck Oseng GASTON - Mildred Anne Franck Oseng, 95, of Sandy Run Community, died Saturday morning, August 8, 2020, at the Orangeburg Hospital from COVID-19. For the past five years she was a resident at the Calhoun Convalescent Center in St. Matthews, SC. Mildred was born July 21, 1925, a daughter of the late Oregon Royster "Roy" Franck and the late Annie Frances Rucker Franck, both of Sandy Run Community. She graduated from St. Matthews High School. During World War II, she worked in Washington, D.C. In later years she worked for the Methodist Advocate, Columbia, SC. She was a former member of Beulah United Methodist Church, Sandy Run Community, where she taught Sunday School to the youth in the 70's. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by four sisters, Gloria Royster Franck, Inez Elizabeth Franck, Betty Harriett Franck, and Caroline Franck Stevens; and her former husband, Arven Helmer Oseng. Survivors include her sister, Jean Franck Lucas; nieces, Carol Stevens Kirby and Dianne Lucas; a nephew, Herman C. Stevens, Jr. (Christine); great-niece, Stephanie Stevens Crossland (Archie); great-nephew, Jed Stevens (Christy); great-great-nieces, Anna Crossland and Olivia Stevens; a daughter, Sandy Oseng Hoover (Steve), of Arizona; and granddaughter, Kiffany Lynn Hoover, also of Arizona. A graveside service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Beulah United Methodist Church Cemetery, Sandy Run Community, with Rev. Matthew Rucker officiating. Please wear a mask for your protection. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Beulah United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 1577 Old State Road, Gaston, SC 29053. Special thanks to Dr. Franklin Coulter and his staff for their care of Mildred these past five years. Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.

Published in The State on Aug. 11, 2020.
August 11, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
