Mildred "Mickey" Bell Herndon COLUMBIA - Mildred "Mickey" Bell Herndon, 86, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. Mickey was born March 19, 1934, to the late William Howard Bell and Catherine Susan Bell-Gladden of York, South Carolina. Mickey is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jack B. Herndon, Sr.; children, Cathy Monts, Jack Herndon Jr., Patricia Webb (Bryan) and Tom Herndon (Renee); 'Grandmother' to eight grandchildren and 'Gigi' to four great-grandchildren; her dearest friends, Marilyn Summers, Patsy Sauls, Nancy Wolfe, and Sue Lippincott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Bell of Chester and dearest friend, Sue Todd of Columbia. Mickey spent her school years at Thornwell Children's Home in Clinton, SC. From there she attended the Phlebotomy program at Spartanburg Technical College. Mickey's healthcare career began at Columbia Hospital. Soon after, "Ms. Mickey," as she became known, found her real passion - giving children shots and finger pricks at Pediatrics Associates! She had a knack for being able to give a shot or take a throat swab and still have the children love her! Much to the dismay of many children and parents, Mickey traded in her needles and swabs for retirement 1994. Mickey was a devout Christian and a dedicated member at Northeast Presbyterian Church, where she also spent countless hours volunteering. Mickey's faith in God, strength and resilience led her to becoming a breast cancer survivor. She was also a dedicated Gamecock fan. She and Jack loved tailgating and attending games with family and friends. When they were unable to attend the games, they were always cheering the gamecocks on from home! Socializing was integral in Mickey's life! She relished her time with her dear friends playing bridge, walking, planning events, sharing books, going on trips-especially to the beach, having long lunches and even longer chats over the phone. Mickey loved to shop! Her dear husband, Jack, would drop Mickey off at stores only to pick her and her loot up hours later! As her family has discovered recently, she was also a collector of cookbooks! However, there was nothing Mickey loved more than her time spent with her family. She and Jack met on a blind date right after he got out of the service and it was love at first sight. They built their life together in Columbia, South Carolina. Watching her children and then eight grandchildren grow into amazing adults brought Mickey such pride and she loved to brag about them to her friends! She and Jack also have four great grandchildren whom Mickey loved and doted on immensely. Mickey is already dearly missed, but we know that her faith, strength and compassion for others will continue to live on through all who she touched (or pricked)! The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the WildeWood Downs Rehab and LTC units, and Prisma Health Intensive Care Unit for their care and compassion. Due to COVID-19, memorial services are unknown at this time as the family is waiting for friends and family to be able to join in a celebration of a long life well lived. Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Northeast Presbyterian Church, Children's Ministry, 601 Polo Road, Columbia, South Carolina.

