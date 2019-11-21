Mildred C. Rivers BLYTHEWOOD - Graveside services for Mildred Claire Rivers, 85, of Blythewood, SC will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Elmwood Cemetery. Mrs. Rivers died Monday, November 18, 2019. Born in Richland County, she was the daughter of the late Wade Hammond Sr. and Cleo V. Hammond. She was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, the love ofher life, Thomas Dean Rivers Sr. and siblings, Wade Hammond Jr. and Betty Jean Keefe. She was an extremely talented artist and excellent cook. Surviving are her six children, Debra L. Woolery of Gaston, C. Deanne Hollis of Lugoff, Thomas D. Rivers Jr. of San Diego, CA, Denise R. Fogle (Lee) of Elgin, Clyde Dickens Rivers of Columbia, and H. Dobbs Rivers (Sun) of West Allis, WI; brother, Joseph Hammond (Diane) of Bogart, GA; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Elmwood Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com
Published in The State on Nov. 21, 2019