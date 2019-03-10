Mildred Delores Bradley Carter HOPKINS - Funeral Services for Mildred Delores Bradley Carter will be held 11am Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. John Baptist Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Carter will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service. A public visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 3-8pm with a Wake Service beginning at 5pm. Services have been entrusted to JP Holley Funeral Home, Garners Ferry Road Chapel. She is survived by her son, Lewis A. (Debra) Carter; daughter, Danita C. (Derek) Gilmore; brothers, George Ralph (Jeanette) Bradley, Alphonso (Hildegard) Bradley, Alexander Bradley; sisters, Barbara (Robert) Elom, Sandra Bradley-Goemans, Judi (George) Haynesworth; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends that will miss her dearly.
Published in The State on Mar. 10, 2019