Mildred K. Davis GREER - Mildred Kirkham Davis of Greer passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, after a period of declining health. She was born on July 15, 1917, in Pendergrass, Georgia, to the late Will and Millie Mae Kirkham. Her sisters Lunette, Lurlene, Florine and brother William predeceased her. She was married to Charles W. Davis, Jr., until he died in 1987. She is survived by her son Charles Steve Davis and his wife, Sharon and grandson, Charles W. Davis III all of Columbia; five nieces and six nephews. A visitation will be held at The Wood Mortuary at 12:30-1:45 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, with funeral services to follow in the chapel of The Wood Mortuary at 2:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. The Reverend Todd Johnson, Dr. Drew Hines and Reverend Donel Kelly will preside. The family would like to thank Ms. Ronda Dever for her loving care during the last months of mother's life, and the Wren Hospice for their invaluable assistance, as well as the many friends and relatives who showed their love toward her on a daily basis. She was happy to see each and every one who came. It was mother's prayer to go and be with Jesus, her husband, her mama and dad, her sisters and brother. She now resides with them in Heaven and is happy and at peace at last. Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1002 S. Buncombe Road, Greer, SC 29651; Wren Hospice, 955 Wade Hampton Blvd., Suite 3A, Greer, SC 29650 or Greer Community Ministries, P.O. Box 1373, Greer, SC 29652. Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 4, 2019