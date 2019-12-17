Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Elliott. View Sign Service Information M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home 209 North Main Street Clover , SC 29710 (803)-222-9001 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home 209 North Main Street Clover , SC 29710 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Clover Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred Glass Elliott CLOVER - Mrs. Mildred Glass Elliott, 85, of Clover, SC, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Westminster Towers, Rock Hill, SC. Funeral service will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Clover Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Clover, SC. Interment will be in Woodside Cemetery. Mrs. Elliott was born October 11, 1934 in Edgemoor, SC to the late Harold Walker and Vera Ferguson Glass. She graduated from Columbia College in 1956 and taught elementary school in Rock Hill SC. In 1958 she married Dr. Bruce C. Elliott and moved to Clover. A life-long Presbyterian, Mrs. Elliott loved reading books, planting flowers and saving money. She had a gift for friendship and an outgoing personality that drew others in. She put a premium on manners and kindness; the highest compliment she could pay to another person was to say they had been "raised right." She enjoyed reading to children, especially her grandchildren, and her home-cooked meals were the stuff of family legend, most notably her chicken pie, fried okra and skillet cornbread. She traveled all over the world with her husband, Bruce, including medical missionary trips to Anguilla, Guatemala and China. She was fond of saying, "Cast your bread upon the waters and it shall be returned to you," and she lived what she spoke. The kindness and generosity she showed to others were repaid many times over by her devoted friends and neighbors. Many people in Clover remember Mrs. Elliott as the librarian for the Clover Public Library, where she worked for over 25 years. She was a faithful member of the Clover Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and served as an Elder. Mrs. Elliott was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Bruce C. Elliott. Survivors are her sons Bruce Carleton Elliott, Jr. (Ina) of Minneapolis, MN, Harold Walker Elliott (Lisa) of Fuquay-Varina, NC, and Thomas Britton Elliott (Kari) of Ottawa, Canada; sisters Ellen Berry of Moncks Corner, SC and Vera Jean Reid of Fort Mill, SC; and ten grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clover Presbyterian Church, 202 Kings Mountain Street, Clover, SC 29710. Online condolences may be made at

