Service Information Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home 306 West Home Avenue Hartsville , SC 29550 (843)-332-6531 Visitation 1:00 PM Funeral service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church. Burial Following Services Westview Memorial Park Cemetery

Mildred Virginia Taylor Elmore HARTSVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Mildred Virginia Taylor Elmore, 92, who passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in the presence of her loving family, will be held at 2 o'clock on Monday, February 10, 2020, in First Baptist Church. The Rev. Dr. Gregory B. Boyd will officiate with burial to follow in Westview Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 PM on Monday, February 10, 2020, prior to the service. Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home is caring for the family. Mrs. Elmore was the daughter of the late Albert Griffin and Gary Lee Hall Taylor and was raised in Hartsville, SC. She was married to the late Vernon Carl Elmore at the young age of 17. On February 12, they would have celebrated their 76th anniversary. Throughout her life, Mildred was a devoted nursery worker who served the children of North Hartsville Baptist Church for over 30 years. To this day, she is kindly referred to as "Miss Mil". She enjoyed needlepoint and crochet, creating numerous afghans and baby receiving blankets. She was a member of the Eastern Star where she held various leadership positions. She was also known for the famous pound cakes she made and delivered to friends and family at Christmas. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and loyal friend. Mildred loved people and enjoyed helping others whenever possible. She was known for her thoughtfulness and service to others. Surviving are her daughters, Carol Elmore Bryant and Denise Elmore Schweizer (Steve) of Hartsville, SC; grandson, Loren Stuart "Stu" Jefferies of Denver, CO; granddaughter, Caroline Jefferies Nordlund (Samuel) of Birmingham, AL; great-granddaughter, Annelise Taylor Nordlund; great-grandson, Henry Thomas Nordlund; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Gregory of Union, SC, Doris Rowe of West Palm Beach, FL, and Shirley Elmore of Rock Hill, SC. Preceding her in death are her infant brother, Carlton Windell Taylor; husband, V.C. Elmore; and son-in-law, Jeff Bryant. The family would like to thank the following for their loving care during their mother's illness, Dr. Kenneth Evans and his staff, and Agape Hospice; personal caregivers/friends, Lou Windham Adams, Ashley Bryant, Pearlie Floyd, LaToya Lucas, Vera Mills, and Mary Toney. Special friendships were shared with Nellie Gray Beasley, Bertha Cuffee, Mary Ethel Gainey, and Teri Gerhardt. Memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church Organ Fund, 104 E. Home Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550 or the Darlington County Humane Society, Box 1655, Hartsville, SC 29550.

