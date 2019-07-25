Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Frances Mullen "Millie" Hipp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred "Millie" Frances Mullen Hipp IRMO - Mildred "Millie" Frances Mullen Hipp, 90, of Irmo, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born in Lincoln County, NC to the late Patrick Archer Mullen and Frances Dellinger Mullen. Millie was predeceased in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Clarence O. "C.O." Hipp, Sr. Millie was a former member of Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and a friend to all. Survivors are her daughter, Susan H. Newman of Columbia; sons, Clarence "Chuck" O. Hipp, Jr. (Eve) of Blythewood and Mark E. Hipp (Trisha) of Tampa, FL; seven grandchildren, two great-grandsons, and a sister, Jane M. Whitaker (Ed) of West Palm Beach, FL. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Patrick A. Hipp; brother, Robert E. Mullen and a sister, Shirley E. Mullen. The funeral service for Millie will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, at Temples Halloran Funeral Home Chapel, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212, and The Reverend Mark Bredholt will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home. Entombment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Talking Book Services, SC State Library, PO Box 821, Columbia, SC 29202. Online condolences may be sent to

