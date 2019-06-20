Mildred H. Smith PELION Mrs. Mildred "Tootsie" Hoover Smith, 81, went home to be with the Lord Friday, June 14, 2019. A Graveside service will be held at 10 am Saturday at Pelion Oaklawn Cemetery. Visitation immediately following the service at the Pelion Senior Citizen Center, 210 Fort St., Pelion, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the SC Autism Society at 806 12th St, West Columbia, SC 29169 or www.SCAutism.org. Condolences may be made to the Smith family online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on June 20, 2019