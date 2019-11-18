Mildred (Millie) W. Lemond COLUMBIA - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Mildred (Millie) W. Lemond on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the age of 101 after a long and fulfilled life. Graveside services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2:00-3:30 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, Leesburg Road Chapel. Memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church or the . Millie was born on June 28, 1918, in Columbia, S.C. and was the daughter of Ms Mary Francis Lynch and Mr William Franklin Waites. She was the youngest and last remaining sibling of 10 brothers and sisters. She was the widow of Thomas (Tom) W. Lemond and was retired from a long career with the S.C. Tax Commission. She is survived by sons, T.W. Lemond, Jr. (Vicky) of Columbia, S.C., G.F. Lemond (Martha) of Johns Creek, GA, and son-in-law R.M. Brice of Ocean Springs, MS; grandsons, Franklin (Amy), Brian (Candace), Casey (Mallory), and David (Morgan); great grandchildren, Madison, Jay, Will, Claire, and Bear; and her special great nephew Paul. Millie was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother and caring matriarch of the Lemond and Waites families. She thoroughly enjoyed her family and friends and often spoke of the fun times she had with her friends at the tax commission. She was loved and admired by all and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Published in The State on Nov. 18, 2019