Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Eau Claire Baptist Church 4427 Main St Columbia , SC

Mildred Mayfield Logan COLUMBIA Mildred Mayfield Logan, 91, was reunited with her husband, Jack L. Logan, Sr. in heaven, on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Born December 16, 1927, in Columbia, SC, she was the daughter of the late William P. Mayfield and Lufsey Campbell Mayfield. Because she grew up in downtown Columbia, she has been our living history book of the city she loved. She was baptized in the chapel at First Baptist Church and graduated with the Columbia High School class of 1944. In the early 50's while her husband was in Korea, Mildred moved her small family to Eau Claire and joined Eau Claire Baptist Church. She remained a member for her entire life; in the early years keeping the little ones in the nursery, helping every summer with the two-week Bible School, and singing in the choir. During this same time, she was a Cub Scout Den Mother for many of the young boys living in Denny Terrace. Mildred would tell you that her most important "job" was that of a wife, mother, and homemaker and she excelled in all of these. Her yard was always beautiful with flowering plants, trees, and usually a large vegetable garden. Many of the flowers and trees were transplanted from her mother's yard on Richland St, where the Mayfields lived in the 30s, 40s, and early 50s. Mrs. Logan was an excellent seamstress, sewing beautifully detailed dresses for her daughters and granddaughters and decorating her home with precision made drapes and bedspreads. Many babies have worn her crocheted hats and booties and the adults have covered up with her knitted blankets. In the late 70s, she worked as Bridal Consultant and Director at Sharpe's Formal Wear, directing many weddings of friends and family. She spent her later years at home watching the birds at her birdfeeders, tending the flowers in her yard, and hugging all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition to family activities, Mildred and Jack Logan were instrumental in organizing the Republican Party in Richland County. Mrs. Logan remained interested in politics and could give more details and facts than anyone we knew. Mr. and Mrs. Logan were part of the "Greatest Generation" and loved the United States of America. Her family was the most important love of her life, from the oldest to the youngest babies. The great-grandchildren especially brought her joy after her husband passed away in 2005. Words cannot express the love and smiles she both gave and received. Surviving are her children, Jack L. Logan, Jr., Linda L. Kendall (Bruce), Sandra L. Doss (Dennis), Connie L. Hawley; 11 very loving grandchildren and 32 precious great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Reid Logan III; two brothers; three sisters; aunts; uncles; and cousins. Mrs. Logan was the last of this generation and will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank Dr. William D Brearley, Jr of Lexington Cardiology, Dr. Richard Monk of Carolina Pulmonology, Dr. Theodore Law of Providence Family Practice, the doctors, nurses, and staff at Lexington Medical Center, and Lexington County EMS. Donations may be made in Mrs. Logan's memory to Eau Claire Baptist Church, 4427 Main St, Columbia, SC 29203 The family will receive guests at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, 7600 Woodrow St, Irmo, SC, Friday, July 26 from 6:00 8:00 p.m. Celebration of Life will be at Eau Claire Baptist Church, 4427 Main St, Columbia, Saturday, July 27 at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, 2603 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC. Please share memories at

