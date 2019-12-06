Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred O';Brien Hook. View Sign Service Information Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service 914 Meeting St. West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-794-1743 Graveside service 12:00 PM Mt. Hebron Methodist Church 3050 Leaphart Road West Columbia , SC View Map Visitation Following Services Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred "Mickie" O'Brien Hook ANDREWS, SC - Mildred "Mickie" O'Brien Hook passed away peacefully December 4, 2019 at the age of 80. Mrs. Hook was born December 20, 1938 in Andrews, SC, the only child of F. L. O'Brien Jr. and Ava Coker O'Brien. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Frank Wilkes Hook. Mrs. Hook was a member of North Trenholm Baptist Church and the Dooley/Nabors Sunday school class. She was a graduate of Coker College, Hartsville, SC and spent 35 years teaching in several SC public school districts before retiring from Fulmer Middle School in Lexington School District Two. During her career, she received numerous honors for her contributions to the field of education including being named Teacher of the Year for Fulmer Middle School. Mrs. Hook enjoyed needlepoint and shared many beautiful pieces with family and friends. She enjoyed traveling and loved to tell stories of places she had visited and special times in her younger years spent at Myrtle Beach and Pawley's Island. Her stories will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Surviving are her step-daughter Pamela Hook Johnson (Dr. Joel) of Columbia; grandchildren Joel Johnson Jr. (Kristen) of Columbia and Dr. Jeffrey Johnson (Jennifer) of Mt. Pleasant and special nieces Becky Corley Padgett (Lee) of Athens, Georgia, and Vickie Corley Roberts (Steve) of Lexington, SC. The family would like to extend a special word of gratitude to the staff and residents of Atria Forest Lake for their attentive care and many friendships formed with Mrs. Hook over the last six years she resided there. In addition, the family appreciates the compassionate care from the staff at National Health Care during Mrs. Hook's final days. Memorials may be made to North Trenholm Baptist Church, 6515 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29206. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm noon December 7, 2019 at Mt. Hebron Methodist Church, 3050 Leaphart Road, West Columbia, SC 29169 with Rev. David Knapp officiating. Visitation will immediately follow the graveside at Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service, 914 Meeting Street, West Columbia, SC 29169. Please sign the online guest book at

