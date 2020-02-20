Mildred Odessa Key Price LEESVILLE - Services for Mildred Odessa Key Price, 89, will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Friday at Beulah United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service in the church. Memorials may be made to a or to Water's Edge Great Dane Rescue, Inc. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Price died Tuesday February 18, 2020. Born in Ballentine, she was a daughter of the late R. T. Key and Bergie Lowman Key. She was a member of Beulah UMC, a seamstress, a retired textile employee and was the owner and operator of Lake Murray Crafts. Survivors include a son, Rocky (Judy) Price, daughters, Carolyn Taylor, Ann Porth, Dale Price, Janette (Bart) Carter, Becky (Pete) Elders and Debbie Smith, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry C. Price and a son, Douglas Earl Price. Online register at Barr-Price.com 803-532-4411
Published in The State on Feb. 20, 2020