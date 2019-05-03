Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Temple. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred Cook Temple HOPKINS - Mildred Cook Temple, 86, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC she was the daughter of the late James Winbon and Florence Rawlinson Cook. Mildred graduated from Lower Richland High School in 1951 where she played basketball and saxophone. Shortly afterwards, she met the love of her life, Norman J. Temple, a soldier from Buckner, MO, whom she married in 1953.They spent 54 years in marriage, before Norman passed away in 2007. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. During her life, she never turned away anyone who needed a warm meal or a loving home. She was the epitome of a good, loving Christian woman and mother, and she'll be missed terribly by all the many whose lives she touched. Mildred is survived by three sons, James Carl Temple of Lexington, SC, Johnny Edward Temple (Cindy) of Knoxville, TN and Tommy Allen Temple (Connie) of Hopkins, SC. She is also survived by nine loving grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank close friend and care taker Sylvia Gantt, who provided comfort, care and companionship during the last two years of her life. The family will receive friends 9:30 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park with a graveside service to follow at 12 noon on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Mill Creek Cemetery on Garners Ferry Road. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Mill Creek Cemetery Fund in care of Brooks Brewer, 1579 Woodlake Drive, Columbia, SC 29206.

