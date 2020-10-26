1/
Mildred "Het" Vaughn
1928 - 2020
March 14, 1928 - October 24, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Mildred "Het" Vaughn passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. Born March 14, 1928 in Ballentine, she was the daughter of the late Charlton Rauch and Lucy Johnson Rauch. She graduated from Irmo High School in 1945 and from the Columbia Hospital School of Nursing Cadet Nurse Program in 1948. Mildred worked for many years at the Veteran's Hospital in Columbia.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Dr. Harold Vaughn; son, Darryl Vaughn; brother, Ted Rauch; and sisters, Mary Elizabeth Rauch and Andrewdelle "Appie" Rauch Hensley. Mildred is survived by her cousins, Patricia R. Eleazer and Francine J. Chalk, as well as many "nieces and nephews."
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park, with Rev. Tony Metze officiating. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family.
Donations in her memory may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Educational Fund, 1715 Bull St, Columbia, SC 29201.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



Published in The State on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
