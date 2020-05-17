Milford Haycraft Jr.
Milford Haycraft, Jr. SPARTANBURG - Milford Haycraft Jr. passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 as a result of a long battle with diabetes. He was born in Louisville, KY on July 20, 1960 to the late Milford Haycraft, Sr. and Frances Sims Boggs. He attended school at Kentucky School for the Blind and South Carolina School for the Blind. After school he returned to Spartanburg where he worked for SC School for the Blind and retired. While employed at SC School for the Blind he met his wife Diane Reeves Haycraft and they were married for 27 years. Although limited physically he always tried to help or encourage those around him in their endeavors. He was a long-time member of Philadelphia Baptist Church. Milford was one of the most generous and selfless men and a great son and brother. He is survived by his wife, Diane Haycraft Spartanburg; mother, Frances Boggs of Lexington; two brothers, Roger Williams of Kershaw, Harlan Haycraft of Columbia; and a sister, Patricia Nadeau of Rock Hill. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Celestial Memorial Gardens; 3111 Delree St, West Columbia, SC 29170. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com

Published in The State on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
