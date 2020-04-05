Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miller Simmons Lide. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Miller S. Lide NEW YORK - Miller Simmons Lide, an actor and close friend of many theatrical luminaries, passed away on February 18, 2020 from complications from pneumonia and heart disease. He was 88. He was born in Columbia, SC, and after graduation from the University of South Carolina and service in the Navy he studied at the American Theatre Wing in New York. Miller made his Broadway debut with Sir John Gielgud and Vivien Leigh in Chekhov'sIvanov. Other Broadway appearances include two Peter Ustinov comedies andEllis Rabb'shighly acclaimed 1975 revival of George S. Kaufman'sThe Royal Family. He toured the United States with Katharine Hepburn in Enid Bagnold'sA Matter of Gravity,and he played two seasons with the American Shakespeare Festival in Stratford, CT. Featured roles in regional theater took him to the four corners of the United States: from Alaska to Florida, from Maine to California. In 2014 he won the Midtown International Theatre Festival's Best Supporting Actor of the Year for his portrayal of Otto Hahn in Farm Hall. Miller will be seen shortly in the forthcoming documentary, Lunch with Archer King. Miller is survived by his loving partner Diane Wheeler, his brother David Lide, and his close friend and roommate of 60 years Frank Rowley. He will also be remembered by the many young actors and actresses he tutored and encouraged in their theater careers. Memorial services will be held in New York and Columbia when circumstances permit.

Published in The State on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close