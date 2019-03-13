Milton Thomas Corley LEXINGTON - Milton Thomas Corley, 97, of Lexington SC, husband of the late Sally Virginia Waters Corley, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. He was born on April 20, 1921 in Florence, South Carolina to the late Arthur William Corley and Janie Leo McIntosh Corley. He was a 1938 graduate of Columbia High School. He retired from Southern Railway and was a US Army veteran. He received the EAME Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal and the Occupation Medal Germany. In addition to his wife of 60 years, and parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Corley, Dorothy Green and Elizabeth Tilton; and one brother, Arthur Corley. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 15th, 2019 at the Gazebo in Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Rd., Lexington, SC. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 13, 2019