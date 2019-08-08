Mima Louise Schultz Buck BLYTHEWOOD - A Service to celebrate the life of Mima Louise Schultz Buck, 80, of Blythewood will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 12:00 noon in the chapel of Kornegay & Moseley with Pastor Eric Estep officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Mrs. Buck passed away Wednesday, August 6, 2019. She was born in Seattle, Washington and was the daughter of the late Louis and Catherine Ann Schultz. Mrs.Buck enjoyed puzzles, flowers and great outdoors. Her greatest love was spending time with her family. She retired in 2001 from BB&T after twenty five years of service. Mrs. Buck is survived by her loving children, Victoria Louise (David) Bates, Kathy Ann (Bubba) Louthian, Michael Roy (Patsy) Buck and Jeffrey Allen (Shannon) Buck; daughter in law, Gayle Phipps Buck; grandchildren, Christa and Allen Louthian and Connor and Coby Buck; sisters, Ardell and Maryann. Mrs. Buck was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Udeall Buck and son, Donald Roger Buck. Please sign the online guestbook at http://www.kornegayandmoseley.com
Published in The State on Aug. 8, 2019