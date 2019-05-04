Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Minnie Hucks. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Minnie Lavinia Lupo Hucks COLUMBIA - Minnie Lavinia Lupo Hucks, 89, passed away into everlasting peace Tuesday April 30, 2019. Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Temple Baptist Church with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. The fifth of nine children, Mrs. Hucks was born on August 26, 1929, in Green Sea, SC; she was the daughter of the late Cornie A. and Mollie Rouse Lupo. Lavinia graduated from Green Sea High School, where she played on the basketball and bowling teams. She went on to further her education at Limestone College, majoring in education and played on the basketball and softball teams. She did not finish her degree at the time because she married the late Clarence Poe Hucks, Sr. and was married for 63 years. She later went back to Columbia College to finish her degree and received her Master's degree. Mrs. Hucks loved to teach education and about the Bible. She taught at Temple Baptist Church, Mill Creek Elementary and Horrell Hill Elementary. She was involved in ministering about Our Lord and Savior. Mrs. Hucks was a charter member at Temple Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school and Bible Drill. She was a Training Union Director, walso involved with WMU, and was the director of the Child Development Caenter at Temple Baptist. Lavinia loved to play bridge with her family and friends, loved to sew, make porcelain dolls and quilted. She would enter things that she made in the South Carolina State Fair and almost always won a ribbon on everything she would enter. Every year she would also enter her pound cake and win first or second every year. A dedicated and loving wife, mother, Baptist, and teacher, she will be greatly missed by those left here on earth, but warmly welcomed by those in Heaven. Surviving are her five children, Glenda Hucks, Clarence Poe, Jr., Harold Dennis, Mollie Roche (Pat), and Susan Joyner (Kevin); grandchildren, Lavinia Toth (Brandon), Stephanie Twitty (Adam), Patrick Roche, James Roche, Steven Hucks, Ashlee Joyner, Tiffani Joyner, and Jason Joyner (Juanita); great-grandchildren, Colin Toth, Matthew Toth, Savannah Joyner, Jason Joyner, Jr., and Sarah Joyner; sisters, Grace Floyd and Beth Squires and brother, Ted Lupo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Baptist Church, or a ministry of your choosing. Memories may be shared at

Minnie Lavinia Lupo Hucks COLUMBIA - Minnie Lavinia Lupo Hucks, 89, passed away into everlasting peace Tuesday April 30, 2019. Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Temple Baptist Church with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. The fifth of nine children, Mrs. Hucks was born on August 26, 1929, in Green Sea, SC; she was the daughter of the late Cornie A. and Mollie Rouse Lupo. Lavinia graduated from Green Sea High School, where she played on the basketball and bowling teams. She went on to further her education at Limestone College, majoring in education and played on the basketball and softball teams. She did not finish her degree at the time because she married the late Clarence Poe Hucks, Sr. and was married for 63 years. She later went back to Columbia College to finish her degree and received her Master's degree. Mrs. Hucks loved to teach education and about the Bible. She taught at Temple Baptist Church, Mill Creek Elementary and Horrell Hill Elementary. She was involved in ministering about Our Lord and Savior. Mrs. Hucks was a charter member at Temple Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school and Bible Drill. She was a Training Union Director, walso involved with WMU, and was the director of the Child Development Caenter at Temple Baptist. Lavinia loved to play bridge with her family and friends, loved to sew, make porcelain dolls and quilted. She would enter things that she made in the South Carolina State Fair and almost always won a ribbon on everything she would enter. Every year she would also enter her pound cake and win first or second every year. A dedicated and loving wife, mother, Baptist, and teacher, she will be greatly missed by those left here on earth, but warmly welcomed by those in Heaven. Surviving are her five children, Glenda Hucks, Clarence Poe, Jr., Harold Dennis, Mollie Roche (Pat), and Susan Joyner (Kevin); grandchildren, Lavinia Toth (Brandon), Stephanie Twitty (Adam), Patrick Roche, James Roche, Steven Hucks, Ashlee Joyner, Tiffani Joyner, and Jason Joyner (Juanita); great-grandchildren, Colin Toth, Matthew Toth, Savannah Joyner, Jason Joyner, Jr., and Sarah Joyner; sisters, Grace Floyd and Beth Squires and brother, Ted Lupo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Baptist Church, or a ministry of your choosing. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on May 4, 2019

