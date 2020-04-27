Minnie Sharpe Spence SUMMERVILLE - Minnie Sharpe Spence was born in Gilbert, South Carolina on November 22nd, 1929. She passed on April 22nd, in Summerville, South Carolina. Minnie is survived by her daughter, Sarah Jane Tuttle; and her grandsons, Joseph Michael Evans, Jason Allen Evans, Bradly Hilburn, Bryan Hilburn, and James Hilburn. Services will be held at 2pm, Tuesday, April 29th, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Rd. Columbia, SC 29209. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Apr. 27, 2020