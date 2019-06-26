Miranda Prescott Aaron COLUMBIA - Miranda Prescott Aaron, 94, went home to be with her brothers on June 24, 2019. She was born on May 24, 1925 in Spartanburg, South Carolina to the late William Charles Prescott and Sallie Robertson Prescott. Miranda was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church and was a dedicated sister of the Columbia Order of The Eastern Star, Chapter 59. She held numerous positions within the Order, even having donated the ceremonial bible that sits atop their altar. Miranda worked for the University of South Carolina for over 30 years in the accounting department. Of all her jobs, one of her favorites was being Nana to her grandchild, Clay Edward Aaron II. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Edwards C. Prescott and David L. C. Prescott; as well as her stepmother, Martha C. Prescott. Miranda is survived by her son, Clay E. Aaron (Margaret); daughter, Sally A. Cousineau (Leonard); grandson, Clay E. Aaron II (Ashley); as well as several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Clarke Prescott will be officiating. Interment will be prior to the service in Elmwood Cemetery at 9:00 a.m. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on June 26, 2019