Miriam Addy "Mickey" LEXINGTON Funeral services for Miriam "Mickey" Addy, 85, will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 226 Corley Mill Rd., Lexington, SC 29072 or the SC Women's Bowling Association at www.scusbc.org. Mrs. Addy was born October 29, 1933 in Lexington County, SC, and passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Annie Mae George and Russell S. Landers. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Mrs. Addy is survived by her son, Jamie Addy of Lexington; grandchildren, Ty Addy, Erin Addy, Britt Dooley, Lauren Hathaway; five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and brother, Russell "Russ" Landers of Lexington. She was predeceased by her husband, James "Sam" Addy and daughter, Sheree A. Buie. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Feb. 17, 2019