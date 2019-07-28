Miriam Bickley CHAPIN Funeral services for Miriam Bickley, 78, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Thomas Lutheran Church with interment to follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel. Memorials may be made to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 215 St. Thomas Church Rd., Chapin, SC 29036. Mrs. Bickley was born March 25, 1941 in Prosperity, SC and passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Hazeline Enlow and Ashley Shealy. Mrs. Bickley loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing and gardening. She is survived by her husband, O'Neal Bickley of Chapin; sons, Neal Bickley (Christina) of Chapin, Rex Bickley (Anna) of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Allie, Abigail and Isaac Bickley; sisters, Pat Huggins of Prosperity, Bertha McCartha of Chapin, Brenda Smith of Lexington; brothers, Richard Shealy of Newberry and Clifford Shealy of Prosperity. She was predeceased by a brother, Donald Shealy. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on July 28, 2019