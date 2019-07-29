Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miriam Bundrick. View Sign Service Information Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium 609 Northwood Road Lexington , SC 29071 (803)-356-4411 Send Flowers Obituary

Miriam Rebecca Bundrick LEXINGTON - On July 27, 2019 Miriam Rebecca Sharpe Bundrick was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and the glorious splendor of her Heavenly home. Born in Columbia, SC to the late Julian R. and Flossie Chavis Sharpe. Miriam was known for her stunning beauty, both inside and out, which reflected the love of Christ. She was multi-talented, from creating clothes, to baking her famous 12-layer chocolate cakes but most of all for her remarkable ability to share the Word of God with others. She was the anointed teacher of several Sunday School classes of the Pentecostal Holiness Church. Miriam's love of her Savior was shown in every aspect of her life, even when selling insurance for SC Farm Bureau and Allstate. Miriam is survived by her husband of forty-eight years, William (Bill) Bundrick, her daughter Rebecca (James) Kemfort; her four grandchildren, Kayla Alexis Kemfort, Peyton Ariel Kemfort, Canaan Seth Houston Kemfort and Jabin Elisha Kemfort; her siblings, Rev. Larry D. (Evelyn) Sharpe, Pastor Steven E. (Sherry) Sharpe and Teresa S. Mathews. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews that adored their Aunt Miriam, who kept them laughing with her silly antics. Special heartfelt thanks go out to Dr. James W. Fant, Jr for his excellent care and concern through the years. Also, many thanks to Ms. Rebecca Reed, Nurse Practitioner, for always being patient and kind during Miriam's rapidly declining health. Visitation will be held Monday, July 29 th from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Barr-Price 609 Northwood Rd, Lexington, SC 29072. Funeral services will be held Tuesday July 30 th at 11:00am in the Barr-Price Funeral Home Lexington Chapel. Burial will follow in Woodridge Memorial Park 138 Corley Mill Rd Lexington, 29072

