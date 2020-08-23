1/2
Miriam Hall Brunt
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miriam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miriam Hall Brunt WEST COLUMBIA - Miriam Hall Brunt, 92, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born August 14, 1928 in DuBois, PA to the late L. Howard Hall and Martha Crockett Hall. Miriam was preceded in death by her husband, John Brunt, in 1985 and her brother Howard Hall. She was a graduate of DuBois High School, Grove City College, and Kent State University. She taught high school for 14 years and was an avid bridge player, bowler, and world traveler. Mrs. Brunt is survived by her sister, Edith Edner of DuBois, PA; her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas Allen Brunt and Yvonne (Bonnie) Brady Brunt of Saint Matthews, SC and their 3 children, John Brunt, Stuart Brunt, and Grace Cleghorn. She is also survived by her step-daughter, Janis Nutial; Jan's children, Matthew Nutial and January Nutial; and her step-daughter-in law, Barbara Brunt and Barb's daughters, Rhonda Beasley and Rebecca Pantuso; and 3 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Brunt made a special request to include a part in this obituary to thank all of the wonderful nurses at Laurel Crest Retirement Community for taking such magnificent care of her over the past 10 months. They are absolutely beautiful people. Services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, 200 State Street, West Columbia SC. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Service
11:00 AM
Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia
200 State Street
West Columbia, SC 29169
(803) 369-8256
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved