Miriam Hall Brunt WEST COLUMBIA - Miriam Hall Brunt, 92, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born August 14, 1928 in DuBois, PA to the late L. Howard Hall and Martha Crockett Hall. Miriam was preceded in death by her husband, John Brunt, in 1985 and her brother Howard Hall. She was a graduate of DuBois High School, Grove City College, and Kent State University. She taught high school for 14 years and was an avid bridge player, bowler, and world traveler. Mrs. Brunt is survived by her sister, Edith Edner of DuBois, PA; her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas Allen Brunt and Yvonne (Bonnie) Brady Brunt of Saint Matthews, SC and their 3 children, John Brunt, Stuart Brunt, and Grace Cleghorn. She is also survived by her step-daughter, Janis Nutial; Jan's children, Matthew Nutial and January Nutial; and her step-daughter-in law, Barbara Brunt and Barb's daughters, Rhonda Beasley and Rebecca Pantuso; and 3 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Brunt made a special request to include a part in this obituary to thank all of the wonderful nurses at Laurel Crest Retirement Community for taking such magnificent care of her over the past 10 months. They are absolutely beautiful people. Services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, 200 State Street, West Columbia SC. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
