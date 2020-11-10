1/1
Miriam Jeanette Frye
1934 - 2020
September 9, 1934 - November 6, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - Miriam Jeanette Frye, 86, passed away on November 6, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Lola Roof Mathias. Mrs. Frye was born on September 9, 1934 in Lexington County.
Mrs. Frye retired from Lexington County where she was the Deputy Tax Collector. She was a member of St. David Lutheran Church and was their organist for 26 years. Mrs. Frye was active in the community by being a member of the ELCA, St. David Young at Heart, and Oak Grove Civic Club.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet Goldbar (Scott); son, Jeffrey Frye (Marie); grandchildren, Christina Mook (George), Cody Goldbar, Chelsea Miller (Nick), Alanah Proveaux (Cody); great grandchildren, Landon Mook, Owen Miller, and Grayson Miller; sister, Carolyn Martin.
She is predeceased by her husband, Heyward O'Neil Frye and sister, Martha Taylor.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at St. David Lutheran Church, 132 St. David Church Road, West Columbia, SC 29170, with interment to follow at St. David Lutheran Church Cemetery. Mrs. Frye will Lie In State at St. David Lutheran Church one hour before service.
The service may be viewed via livestream on Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel's Facebook page.
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family.
www.caughmanlexington.com


Published in The State on Nov. 10, 2020.
NOV
11
Lying in State
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. David Lutheran Church
NOV
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. David Lutheran Church
NOV
11
Interment
St. David Lutheran Church Cemetery
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
8033596118
November 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
